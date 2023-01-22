UPDATE: Highway 40 near the Wapiti River Bridge has reopened. 511 Alberta tweeted that the rollover was cleared at 8:53 p.m. Sunday. Grande Prairie RCMP is thanking motorists for their patience and understanding while crews worked to clear the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid travel in the area of Highway 40 and Secondary Highway 666. The RCMP says a semi-truck hauling rig mats on multiple flat deck trailers has rolled off of the road and is blocking all lanes of traffic just south of the Wapiti River bridge.

According to the Municipal District of Greenview, Greenview Fire Rescue Services is managing alternating traffic. Police warn travel is restricted and delays can be expected for the next several hours.

No injuries have been reported. If travel is necessary, drivers are asked to slow down and drive to conditions.