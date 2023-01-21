A freezing rain warning has been issued for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview and Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning regions. Environment Canada says an area of light freezing rain has developed.

It’s expected the freezing rain will move out of the area near midnight.

“Even if the air temperature is above zero, some surfaces could stay below freezing, becoming icy. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Drivers are encouraged to be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.