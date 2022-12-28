The Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum is celebrating 2023 in a different time zone on the 31st. It will be hosting a countdown to noon instead of midnight to give young ones an opportunity to rawr in the New Year.

After the countdown with the dinosaurs in the lobby, there will be child-friendly mimosas to celebrate the dawn of 2023 and New Year’s resolutions. Before the countdown, those in attendance will be able to craft together a dinosaur mask or hat and make their own New Year’s streamers and confetti.

The event will start Saturday at 10 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.