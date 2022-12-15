A new report from Zoocasa shows the City of Grande Prairie has the second-highest property tax rate out of 25 towns and cities evaluated across the province. Property owners pay 1.25747 per cent property tax, coming in just a smidge less than the property tax rate in Wetaskiwin, which is the highest in the province at 1.2847 per cent.

In Grande Prairie, a property worth $500,000 would pay $6,287.35 in property taxes at the current rate, while in Calgary, which has the second lowest property tax rate at 0.714980 per cent according to this report, a house valued at the same amount would pay $3,574.90.

Cold Lake has the third highest property rate in the province at 1.13849 per cent and Lethbridge sits eighth with a rate of 1.090840 per cent. The province’s capital is middle of the pack at number 13 on the report with a rate of 0.938670 per cent. According to the report, Canmore has the lowest tax rate out of the 25 cities and towns looked at, with a property tax rate of 0.504508 per cent. Wetaskiwin has the highest property tax rate in the province at 1.284700 per cent meaning a $500,000 house would pay $6,423.50.

The data used for this report was as of December 14, 2022. The City of Grande Prairie announced at the end of November that, as part of its 2023 Operating and Capital budget, there will be a 1.71 per cent property tax increase.