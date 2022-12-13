A freezing rain warning has been issued for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview and Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning regions. Environment Canada says light freezing rain has developed over northwestern Alberta.

“This freezing rain will move out of the area by this afternoon.”

It’s warned that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery and poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

“Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.”

In Grande Prairie, the forecast is calling for a high of minus one degree Tuesday with snow starting early in the afternoon. Two to four centimetres are expected.