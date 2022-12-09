Nearly two months since a hit and run claimed the life of a Grande Prairie man, the RCMP says no charges will be laid against the driver. On October 13th, police issued a call for witnesses to the hit and run in the area of 76 Avenue and Resources Road around 5:34 p.m.

At the time, it was reported that a red SUV had struck a man as he got out of his vehicle on 76 Avenue. The SUV fled the scene but was later found. It was unclear whether just the vehicle was found or the suspected and the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He passed away in Edmonton on November 10th.

The deceased has been publicly identified as 40-year-old Chris Browning, an engaged father of two children. A GoFundMe has been set up for his family, with more than $15,000 raised of the $25,000 goal to support them with the financial burden.

“Christopher will be remembered for his ceaseless generosity, energy, humor, infectious smile, enormous heart, and for his deep and unwavering love and dedication to his family; as well as friends who he treated as part of his family,” his obituary reads.

- Advertisement -

The RCMP says that after a thorough investigation, a review of the evidence, and consultation with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service, criminal charges will not be laid. No further information has been released.