To help celebrate Neighbour Day, the city will host a bit of a community get-together on Saturday.

The Activity and Reception Centre will be free to enter for a drop-in event that will offer up activities including pickleball, basketball and rock climbing. Free cake and city merch will also be handed out to those in attendance.

Officials are also urging those across the city to create their own Neighbour Day events, including community barbeques, or something as simple as inviting a neighbour over for coffee. The event at the Activity and Reception Centre will from 3 to 5 p.m.