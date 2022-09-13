UPDATE: Monday will be a holiday for only federal government employees to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The clarification comes from the Federal Minister of Labour.

Seamus O’Regan tweeted that the day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth is only for government employees. O’Regan says employers of federally regulated businesses are welcome to follow suit.

Monday will be a holiday for federal employees to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, in consultation with Opposition leaders, it has been decided that the 19th will be a federal holiday.

Trudeau says the federal government is working with the provinces and territories to make sure they are aligned with the plan but more details need to be worked out. Unless provinces agree to make the day a holiday it will only apply to federally regulated employees. That will leave out about 85 to 90 per cent of employees regulated by the provinces.