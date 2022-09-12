The Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership Emergency Coordination Centre has been deactivated. It was originally put in place to monitor the Bearhole Lake wildfire near the community of Kelly Lake, B.C.

The County of Grande Prairie says it’s no longer needed due to improving conditions surrounding the fire. However, it can be reactivated should conditions change or another emergency requires support and coordination.

At the same time, the County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service will continue to monitor the situation and respond as necessary should conditions significantly change. Some protection resources for properties in the County were taken down Monday.

Residents are reminded that there is a fire restriction in place for the entire County of Grande Prairie, which prohibits the use of wood campfires on public land but does allow wood campfires inside provincial campgrounds and private property. Fire advisories are in place for the City of Grande Prairie and Grande Prairie Forest Area.

Smoke is expected to remain in the region.