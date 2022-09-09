Police are hoping dash cam footage could help identify a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit and run involving a cyclist. The incident is said to have happened between 7:15 and 8 p.m. on September 6th on Mercer Hill on Highway 2 north of Clairmont.

The RCMP says the cyclist was riding a yellow and blue bike on the right-hand side of the southbound lane when they were hit by an unknown vehicle that did not pull over. The rider sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash or dash cam footage of the area around that time is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.