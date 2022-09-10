UPDATE: The RCMP has confirmed no one was injured in the fire. An investigation into the cause is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The Town of Peace River says any residents of the apartment building affected by the fire who need help should go to the Baytex Energy Centre.

Emergency services are asking people to keep away from the scene of a fire in Peace River. It was reported around 3 p.m. this afternoon at an apartment building at 7802 99 Street.

As firefighters and police respond, traffic in the area is restricted. The RCMP is asking the public to stay away to give first responders room to safely work.

- Advertisement -

At this point the cause of the blaze is unknown and there’s no word yet on any injuries.