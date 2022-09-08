UPDATE: The County of Grande Prairie now says the project start date is September 14th.

Drivers will need to detour near the Wapiti Nordic Ski Club for the next several weeks. A section of Township Road 704 between Highway 40 and Range Road 63 will be closed starting Thursday so the bridge can be replaced.

In the meantime, traffic will need to detour using Township Road 710 and Range Road 64 to access Township Road 704 west of the closure. That will also lead to access to the ski club, and could mean more traffic on Range Road 64.

Work is expected to be done by the end of October, weather permitting.