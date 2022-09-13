UPDATE: The RCMP says Larson has been found safe.

Police have reached out for help finding a man missing since early June. The RCMP says 24-year-old Jared Larson was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on June 7th.

Larson is described as 5’6″ and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black track pants and a black hoodie.

The Grande Prairie RCMP says there is a concern for Jared’s wellbeing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.