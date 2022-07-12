- Advertisement -

The County of Grande Prairie Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area near the Clairmont Centre for Recycling and Waste Management as fire crews continue to work to get an early morning fire under control.

Specifically, people are asked to avoid Range Road 63 North of Township Road 724 as the fire department transports water via trucks to battle the fire. Crews from Sexsmith, Clairmont and the Dunes fire stations were dispatched to the scene just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Officials add that there is heavy smoke in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.