Police have reached out to the public for help finding a missing teen. 14-year-old Zyanna Connor was last seen in the area of the Grande Prairie Friendship Centre at 105 Street and 98 Avenue at 4 p.m. on July 6th.

Zyanna is described as 5’5″ and 100 pounds with blonde hair. They were last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black high top shoes.

The Grande Prairie RCMP says there is concern for Zyanna’s wellbeing. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.