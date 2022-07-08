- Advertisement -

For the second consecutive month, the region that includes Grande Prairie posted the second-lowest unemployment rate in the province as the number is now down to 4.5 per cent. That’s down from 4.7 per cent in both May and April and 5.3 per cent in March.

The Camrose – Drumheller area recorded the lowest rate in Alberta in the month of June, finishing at 4.1 per cent. It marks the second month in a row the region has seen the lowest number, a position the Grande Prairie region held for a period of six months previously.

Overall, Alberta’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also dropped to 4.9 per cent in June. That’s down from 5.3 per cent in May and 5.9 per cent in April.