Horse racing season starts on Saturday at Evergreen Park and will continue for 16 race days on both Saturdays and Sundays until August 16th. Admission to all races at J.D.A. Raceway and surrounding race events is free throughout the season.

The first post of every race is at 1:15 p.m. Seven races each day are set to happen this weekend, with the first appearance by Evergreen Park Racing Club horse Ynotgiveitago in the sixth race on Saturday. It’s also the first season since 2019 without health restrictions in place.

Keddie’s Big Hat is back as well this season, where one person will wear a big goofy cowboy hat each race day and win a $50 Keddie’s gift card. Other items returning are the Honorary Horse Owner Program, Kids Race 4 Pick and Co-op Candy Scramble every race day.

Other special occasions during race season include Fan Appreciation Day (July 17th), the Wiener Dog Derby (July 24th), Derby Day with the GP Oaks and GP Derby (July 31st), and Baconfest on August 16th. The season closes with Memorial/Pioneer Weekend (August 13th-14th), Mr. Mike’s Paint the Barn Purple- Race for the Cure and the Dino Derby on August 28th.

Barn tours are available on July 23rd, July 30th, and August 20th. Every race is live-streamed and can be watched online using any computer or phone.