The City of Grande Prairie is looking to foster some community pride by covering the cost of putting up new neighbourhood banners. It is launching a new program for residents to submit banner design concepts to be displayed within their neighbourhood.

Collaboration with neighbours is encouraged so that each area will have its own unique design to reflect its home. They will then be hung on light poles.

Applications can be submitted via email to neighbourhoods@cityofgp.com until Friday, August 5th.