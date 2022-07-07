- Advertisement -

The MD of Greenview is inviting residents to a town hall meeting in Grande Cache to discuss proposed legislation to restrict the use of firearms within the Hamlet of Grande Cache and the surrounding area.

If the legislation is pushed through, it would prevent anyone from discharging or carrying a loaded gun or bow within the restricted area. The only exception is if written permission has been granted by the MD of Greenview for a special event. The proposed bylaw does not apply to RCMP, Fish and Wildlife Officers, Peace Officers, Officers of the Grande Cache Institution, or employees of other agencies who are required to use or discharge a gun or weapon for their regular duties. It would not apply to a shooting range, gun club, archery range, or other facilities of that nature.

The town Hall will be held on July 19th from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Eagle’s Nest in Grande Cache (10028-99 Street). A map of the proposed boundaries for the legislation can be found here.