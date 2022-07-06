- Advertisement -

The Eastlink Centre Triathlon returns to Grande Prairie this Sunday, for the first time since 2019. The triathlon will feature both kids (15 and under) and adult categories (16 and over), plus new triathlon participants via the Try a Tri program (14 and over).

The triathlon starts with swimming in the Olympic pool at the Eastlink Centre, followed by competitors riding their bikes from Knowledge Way down 68 Avenue. They will then come back around at Poplar Drive to come back to the Eastlink Centre. The final part of the triathlon features a run through the trail system and the race will finish on the north end of Knowledge Way.

With the triathlon ongoing, 68 Avenue will be closed to traffic from Poplar Drive to Knowledge Way from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The closure could extend even further depending on how many people participate in the triathlon.

The city is also looking for volunteers to help out in different ways with the triathlon. Anyone that is willing to help will receive a free t-shirt and a free breakfast before the event begins. People interested can email the city or call 311.