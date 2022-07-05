- Advertisement -

UPDATE: Power has been restored in all areas of Grande Prairie, as per ATCO.

A power outage in Patterson Place, Southview, Highland Park, Swanavon and downtown near city hall is currently affecting more than 2,000 customers in Grande Prairie.

ATCO says they are aware of the outages and working on getting the lights back on for everyone. According to the power outage map on the ATCO website, the outage could last until 3:30 this afternoon. It could be as early as 1:30 and 2:30 for certain areas, but those are just estimates.

At least one of the active outages has been known to be caused by defective equipment.