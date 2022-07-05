It’s Josh with the 2day FM Summer Cruiser, powered by Standard Auto Glass, supported by the Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association, Frontier Eatery & Saloon, Eastlink Mobile, and Ken Sargent GMC Buick.

I started out my week by heading down to the Market in Hillside, located in the Veterans Memorial Gardens. It was a sunny day and I was glad to be outside. The Market in Hillside happens every Thursday from 11 a.m. until September 29. For more info check out their Facebook page.

Later on that day I went to not one, but two Canada Day eve events. One was at the South Peace Centennial Museum, located a little past the Town of beaverlodge. They had a farmers’ market and fun activities for the kids. My favourite part was the free cake they were giving out. After that, I cruised on down to Oliver’s Funeral Home where they had a BBQ and live entertainment. What a great way to end the day.

Friday was the big Canada Day celebration in the City of Grande Prairie. I was in my first parade and it was so much fun. Seeing all the kids’ faces and handing out candy was the highlight of my day. To top it all off, in Muskoseepi Park there were a huge number of things happening. There was live entertainment, carnival rides, food trucks, and tons of community. For me, this was a Canada Day to remember.

Saturday, I went to see the chuckwagon and chariot races at the Rio Grande Rodeo. This week was a lot of firsts for me including my first rodeo. Watching all the horses buck around and the clowns engage the crowd made me smile cheek to cheek. I was amazed by the way some of the people could stay on the horse that long. Later on, I drove down to Evergreen Park where the Northern Lights AAA Baseball was taking place. Carl Linden Field baseball diamond #6 was the place to be. It was Fort McMurray Oil Giants versus GP Reds, with the Reds taking home the win for that day.

Want to see me at your event this summer? Email gpcruiser@2dayfm.ca!