More upgrades to the old bypass start on Tuesday in Grande Prairie, on 100 Street from 116 Avenue to 128 Avenue. The roadwork includes storm infrastructure removal and replacement, concrete removals and installation, road surface reconstruction, line painting, signage, and landscaping.

A third lane will be added to 100 Street southbound from north of 124 Avenue to north of 116 Avenue. Traffic will be down to one lane southbound and northbound during the work and sidewalk closures are also expected. Public transit is also likely to be impacted by the work in mid-July and the city says more information will be provided in the coming weeks.

Crews are expected to be out from Monday until Saturday, with the work estimated to be finished by October of 2022. The city took over the construction of the old bypass from Alberta Transportation in 2019.