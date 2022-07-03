- Advertisement -

Residents are being asked to avoid the north end of Peace River as fire crews continue to try and get a structure fire under control.

Peace River RCMP responded to a report of a structure fire in the area of 83 Avenue and 98 Street shortly after 12 p.m Monday, and while the fire is contained, it is not yet under control.

The building has been safely evacuated and there are no reports of injuries. An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

Officials say the Peace River RCMP Victim Services Unit as well as the Canadian Red Cross will help provide support to anyone affected or displaced by the fire.