- Advertisement -

The Government of Alberta is beginning work on two construction projects as of Monday in Grande Prairie.

Workers will begin finishing paving at Highway 43 and Range Road 63 and 116 Street roundabout on both Monday and Tuesday. The section is to be closed to all traffic, with detours in place. Maintenance work on the Highway 40 bridge over the Wapiti River starts on Monday, running for six nights, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Traffic will be down to one lane and some delays are expected.

Drivers are asked to obey all signage and be careful when driving in the areas.