- Advertisement -

Over seven kilometres of additional natural woodland trails are now available for people visiting Pipestone Creek Campground.

The single-track trail system goes through the Wapiti River valley and can be used for activities like hiking and mountain biking in the warmer months, plus snowshoeing in the winter.

“We are excited to welcome overnight campers and park visitors to explore the natural beauty of Pipestone Creek,” says County Parks and Recreation Manager Christine Rawlins. “The variety of clearly-signed natural woodland trails are accessible to different skill levels and provide another low-cost opportunity for families to head outdoors and explore the County.”

The County is also reminding users that no motorized vehicles are allowed on the trails in the park.

- Advertisement -

The project was jointly supported by Alberta Environment and Parks (AEP) and the County of Grande Prairie through an AEP Recreation Partnership Agreement to increase and enhance recreational opportunities on Public Land.

People can find a map of the trails on the County website or pick up a guide at the campground information kiosk. Signage is posted on the different trails, with three difficulty levels, easy, moderate, and difficult