Three more lives were lost due to non-pharmaceutical opioids in Grande Prairie during the month of April, according to data from the Alberta Substance Use Surveillance System.

That brings the total number of deaths reported since the start of 2022 to 13 (five in March, one in February, and four in January). At 46.6 deaths per 100K people, Grande Prairie finished with the second-highest rate next to Edmonton (65.1 deaths per 100K). A total of 97 lives were lost across the province in April.

Anyone in Alberta struggling with addiction can contact the Addiction Helpline at 1-866-332-2322 for support, information, and referral to services. The toll-free, confidential helpline operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.