Grande Prairie RCMP has laid charges tied to a break and enter at a downtown business earlier this week.

Police say that on June 26th, 2022, they responded to a break and enter of a business on the 11000 block of 100 Street. The officers then reviewed surveillance and patrol footage of the area. Authorities discovered two vehicles and a hotel room in connection to the suspects of the incident. The suspects were then arrested on outstanding warrants and police obtained search warrants for their property.

During the search, police officers found stolen property from the business, clothing that was worn during the break-in, a small amount of a substance that is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, and brass knuckles.

Michael Siemens, 30, of Bezanson is facing charges, including unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon. A 35-year-old woman from High Prairie is also facing charges, but she cannot be named at this time as the information has not been sworn.

After a judicial hearing, Siemens was released from custody and has a court date in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on July 18th, 2022.