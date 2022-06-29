- Advertisement -

Applications are now open for the Ron Pfau Memorial Scholarship, as per the County of Grande Prairie. Students enrolled or entering an Alberta post-secondary school in business, commerce, or public administration are encouraged to apply for the $500 scholarship.

Additionally, In order to qualify for the scholarship, students applying are required to either live in the County of Grande Prairie or have lived in the County and have parents residing there. Being a Canadian citizen or landed immigrant is also a requirement.

Qualified applicants will be considered based on academic accomplishments, community involvement, such as clubs, athletics or cultural activities, volunteer work, and personal projects.

The award is named after Ron Pfau, who worked with the County as Chief Administrative Officer for more than 20 years. All applications must be submitted by November 1st, 2022.