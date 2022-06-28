- Advertisement -

The Grande Prairie Hospital Foundation is set to celebrate a $100,000 donation to the Key to Care Campaign by International Paper on Wednesday for the purpose of planting trees and shrubs around Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.

The hospital has three courtyards where the greenery will be planted. One is outside of the Cancer Unit, plus the Indigenous garden and courtyard, and one is outside of the Mental Health Unit.

“These areas are an essential part of patient experience and recovery,” said Communications Officer Amanda Gagnon. “They provide a beautiful space for patients, families, staff, and visitors to enjoy the outdoors, and fresh air, as well as provide a peaceful place for reflection.”

The Key to Care campaign recently surpassed a $20 million goal set out in 2015. Major Gifts Officer Dawn Miller says “she’s beyond thrilled to work with so many donors over the last few years to reach that goal.”

A total of 20 trees are set to be planted by the Arbor Day Foundation and Tree Canada. The celebration will take place on Wednesday, between 10 and 11 a.m. on-site at the hospital.