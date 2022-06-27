- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie says some early morning crane work will be done to replace the seat walls along 100 Avenue between 98 Street and 99 Street, removing the old structures and putting in new ones. The work will take place on Monday and Tuesday morning between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

During the morning closure, westbound traffic on 100 Avenue will be detoured at 98 Street to 101 Avenue. Seat walls provide a place to sit plus serve as a barrier for shrubs at intersections and mid-block crossing locations.