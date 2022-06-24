- Advertisement -

The wildfire danger level in the Grande Prairie Forest Area has dropped from moderate to low.

Since the start of the wildfire season, the Grande Prairie Forest Area has recorded 26 wildfires and a total of 8.84 hectares of land has burned. 25 out of the 26 wildfires have been extinguished, with one turned over to the responsible party.

Officials remind everyone to make sure to properly put out campfires by soaking the ashes and stirring them. In their words, continue soaking the ashes until they are cool to the touch. Any burning other than a campfire requires a fire permit.

Call 310-FIRE (3473) if you spot smoke or a fire in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.