The New Democratic Party has named Lynn Lekisch and Megan Ciurysek as its nominees for the Central Peace-Notley constituency. For the first time since 1984, the NDP will hold a contested nomination meeting to select one of the candidates for next year’s provincial election.

The previous nomination contest saw Betty MacArthur and Jim Gurnett compete to take over from Grant Notley as MLA. Gurnett won the nomination and then won the Dunvegan, now known as Central Peace-Notley, seat in the by-election. The name change honours Grant Notley’s contributions to Alberta politics.

Lekisch is an Indigenous woman, environmental scientist, registered agrologist, and certified engineering technologist with a specialty in soil and water.

“As a First Nations woman with experience in health care, agriculture, forestry, and oil and gas, I have developed a broad perspective of the issues facing our province,” said Lekisch.

Ciurysek has both undergraduate and graduate degrees in political science, plus experience on different issues of social and economic development with her work at the Northern Alberta Development Council.

“I am running for Rachel Notley’s team because she brings integrity and balance to the government while representing all Albertans,” says Ciurysek. “I have the skills and drive to advocate for the people of Central Peace-Notley.”

On July 20th, a nomination meeting will be held to decide which of the two will become the official candidate for the upcoming election.