Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard has been appointed to the Treasury Board, as part of a series of moves by the Alberta government.

Camrose MLA Jackie Lovely was also appointed to the Treasury Board, while Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro has been appointed the Chair of the Community and Families Cabinet Policy Committee, and Minister of Education Adrianna LaGrange was also appointed to the Priorities Implementation Cabinet Committee.

“As Alberta continues to experience strong economic growth and job creation, our focus is on providing stable and steady government that will allow this growth to continue,” says Premier Jason Kenney. “I’m confident that these changes to Cabinet and the new members at the table will contribute to even stronger growth and prosperity in the future.”

The 51-year-old was first elected to the Legislative Assembly of Alberta in 2019, representing the Grande Prairie constituency.