More dog agility equipment coming to South Bear Creek Dog Park
News

More dog agility equipment coming to South Bear Creek Dog Park

By Mac Vincent
Dogs at South Bear Creek Dog Park. (Supplied, City of Grande Prairie, Facebook)
The City of Grande Prairie will begin adding more dog agility equipment at South Bear Creek Dog Park on Thursday. With the new amenities being added for dogs and their owners, the newest sections of the dog park will be closed off from Thursday until June 27th.

“We appreciate the community’s patience while we update the park with new equipment for dogs to enjoy!”

No other areas of the dog park will be affected during the work. There are also off-leash dog areas in Crystal Ridge and Royal Oaks.

