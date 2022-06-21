- Advertisement -

The results are in and ten-year-old Alianna Moyer’s fundraiser for young cancer patients has brought in more than $2,000.

A little more than two weeks ago, the École St-Gérard student set her goal of raising enough money to cut off her hair and have a wig made to sponsor a child that has lost their hair in cancer treatment.

With her hair now cut off, her mother, Magon says she couldn’t be more pleased with how the fundraiser went.

“The final total is $2,400. That allows her to send her hair and sponsor a child by way of the Angel Hair for Kids program. We had so much support from the salon that I work at, clients at the salon, the school, and family members. She’s so excited and ready to make all of this happen for a kid in need.”

The fundraiser accomplished a couple of things, not only was it successful in terms of raising money but also raised awareness of how to properly donate hair for a wig.

“A lot of people told us that they didn’t know $2,000 dollars was required for a proper hair donation. It was cool to be able to educate people on that, but in another sense, it was sad that a lot of us didn’t know that’s what was required,” Moyer says.

It’s been one of the only things on Alianna’s mind the last couple of weeks, but she tried to stay positive throughout the process.

“There were a couple of times we were all, including Alianna, a little worried that we weren’t going to reach our goal,” says Moyer. “When she cut her hair on Friday, we were sitting at about the $1,800 mark. We were so close, so we held off on going to the bank until Monday,”

Then there was that moment when she reached her goal.

“We were sitting here and adding up all the totals on Friday night. We were at $1,985. Our 12-year-old son is sitting in the basement on his computer. Alianna walks downstairs and he donates the last $15. She came running up the stairs saying ‘Mom, I did it, I did it! I reached my goal.”

Moyer thanked the community for their support of Alianna’s fundraiser since it began.

“A lot of the donations came from family and friends, plus co-workers and clients at Platinum Hair Lounge. Alianna is just amazed and grateful to everyone that was willing to donate to her and this cause. We even got donations coming from Newfoundland. Everyone helped uplift her through the process and help her make her dream come true.”

To learn more about the Angel Hair for Kids program, visit their website.