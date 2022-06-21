- Advertisement -

Jobs in GP has launched a new online platform, developed specifically for the Grande Prairie region. The website is an online job board and offers a new way for Grande Prairie employers to attract Grande Prairie job seekers for their available roles.

“It’s no secret that attracting job seekers is time-consuming, and often expensive, which is why we’re

really excited to help Grande Prairie employers overcome some of their hiring difficulties,” says Dagny

Guy, Owner of Jobs in GP. “I wanted to build a platform that is focused solely on the Grande Prairie

region, doesn’t break the bank and offers features that help save time for both employers and job

seekers.”

Job postings start at $25 for employers while there is no cost for job seekers.

“This has been a long time coming. I purchased the domain name last August, so I have been working very hard for nearly a year now,” adds Guy. She also feels she will be able to compete against the big players in the industry like Indeed. “I am only focusing on the Grande Prairie region, and I am focused on giving back to the community.” 10 per cent of the company’s profits will be going back into various community causes.

The job board is now live, and employers and job seekers can begin using it immediately. For more information on Jobs in GP, you can visit www.jobsingp.ca.