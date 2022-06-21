- Advertisement -

Two Grande Prairie men have been charged after a traffic stop and arrest by RCMP led to the seizure of drugs.

On June 9th, at approximately 6 p.m., Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit officers were patrolling the Riverside area of the city and stopped a vehicle. Following a search of the car, officers found 10 grams of methamphetamine and 83.68 grams of cocaine. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were then arrested.

Bryce Mould, 22, of Grande Prairie, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of resisting arrest. Jackson Uhrich, 19, of Grande Prairie, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

After a judicial hearing, the two have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on July 13th.