The Art Gallery of Grande Prairie has a new Executive Director, as Daniel Becker was officially introduced on Monday. Becker, who was formerly the Curatorial Manager of the Kelowna Museum, is excited about learning all the ins and outs of his new role.

“This is my first move into an Executive Director position. I worked for a while in museums and arts and culture. I’ve slowly been moving up the management ladder. The last couple of weeks has been an experience, meeting new people and getting to know how the gallery operates.”

Becker takes over for the outgoing Jeff Erbach, who held the position for five years. He feels that Erbach managed the gallery during a very challenging time for everyone.

“It was tough for him. From what I’ve seen so far, he did a really good job of managing the finances, ensuring that the organization was funded securely. He also built many positive relationships,” he says.

Becker’s vision for the Art Gallery is to bring engaging content to the community and create an enjoyable experience for those visiting the gallery.

“I think coming out of the last four years, we as an organization have to focus on the goal of getting people out of their houses. I think being pent up the last two years has really taken a toll on people. If we can bring people outside into the sun or create a welcoming environment, that’s really our goal,” he says.

Becker feels the board of directors is a well-rounded group of people. Board Chair Christine Quinn played a key role in bringing him to Grande Prairie.

“There are community members who sit on multiple boards and they want to see their organizations succeed. I’ve had a really positive experience meeting everyone involved. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future brings.”

Becker, who grew up in Red Deer is enjoying his time in the community, even though it’s been brief.

“I think anyone that grows up outside of Grande Prairie, we have a pre-conceived idea of what the city is like. Seeing the community in person, I’ve met a lot of people who are extremely positive and supportive. They love Grande Prairie,” he adds.

For more information on the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie, current exhibitions, and public

programs visit their website.