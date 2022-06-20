- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested an Edmonton man and seized drugs following a traffic stop.



On June 16, the Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit was making proactive patrols on 92 Street by 68 Avenue in Grande Prairie and conducted a vehicle stop. The officers began a drug investigation leading to the arrest of the driver for possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking. A search resulted in the seizure of two cell phones, over $1000 in cash, and 33 dime bags with 28.5 grams of cocaine.



The accused was released on conditions and will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court in July.

If you have information about this incident or any other illegal activity, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.