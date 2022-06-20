- Advertisement -

The Grande Prairie Storm have found their new bench boss, as they’ve named Eric Thurston the new head coach of the team.

Thurston, 58, brings more than 30 years of professional coaching experience. He was on the University of Alberta Golden Bears’ coaching staff during the span when they captured six national championships. Most recently, Thurston served as the head coach and general manager of the Drayton Valley Thunder of the AJHL, a position he held for the past four years. During the 2021-2022 season, Thurston led the Thunder to a fourth-place finish in the AJHL.

“It’s a great honor to join the Storm organization and begin working with a team who are committed to winning,” Thurston said. “I’m excited to move up to the community of Grande Prairie and look forward to getting started for the upcoming season.”

Thurston replaces Mike Vandekamp, who mutually parted ways with the team after the 2021-2022 regular season. MyGrandePrairieNow.com will have a more detailed piece on Thurston tomorrow.