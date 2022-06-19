- Advertisement -

Northreach Society is asking for help from people and businesses in Grande Prairie and the surrounding area. The non-profit organization says they are looking for donations of gift cards, food items, personal hygiene products, or craft supplies.

Any other donations that people are willing to give to support their residents would also be greatly appreciated. Each donation will be recognized on their Facebook page and certain donations might be tax-deductible.

The organization provides help to the vulnerable population in Grande Prairie and the surrounding area through public education services, outreach services, the overdose prevention program, health care navigation, and housing support.

Donations can be dropped off at 12102 100 Street in Grande Prairie, or the organization can be contacted via email.