It’s been almost three years since Shae-Lynn McAllister of Fairview, Alberta was seen or heard from. At the time of her disappearance, McAllister was 20 years old. She is also the mother of two children, Tyson and Serenity.

RCMP says Shae-Lynn left her place of employment on July 4, 2019, at 10:35 p.m., and she was last known to be at the Fairview Shell station the same night at 11:22 p.m. She has not been heard from since. Police believe there are people who have information about what happened to Shae-Lynn, her disappearance, and whereabouts, and would like to speak with them.

She is described as standing 5’8″, weighing 145 pounds, Indigenous, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Authorities continue to investigate her disappearance but are again asking for the community to reach out to Fairview RCMP at 780-835-2211 if they have any further information.