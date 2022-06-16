- Advertisement -

The County of Grande Prairie is bringing back Open Houses, with three upcoming events to connect and engage with the community. It marks the tenth year the open houses have been held and the first time the events are on in two years.

The open houses are all running from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., starting on June 20th at Demmitt Cultural Society Hall, followed by an event on June 22nd at Webster Community Hall, with the last being at Philip J Currie Dinosaur Museum featuring free museum access on June 23rd.

“We are pleased to see the return of County Open House events following a two-year hiatus,” says Reeve Leanne Beaupre. “These events are a highlight of our year and provide opportunities to meet face-to-face with residents. We look forward to socializing, sharing information, and receiving feedback on County initiatives, programs, and services.”

Registration is not required and anyone can attend. For more information or directions to the venues, visit the County website.