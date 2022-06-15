- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie RCMP is looking for help and more information regarding a possible abduction attempt and assault case of a 16-year-old girl at Muskoseepi Park, near the Heritage Centre. RCMP is looking to alert parents and youth about the concerning reported behaviour.

On June 14th at 3:33 p.m., Grande Prairie RCMP received a complaint regarding a possible abduction attempt. RCMP says the 16-year-old girl was walking alone when she was grabbed on the arm by a man. She managed to struggle free and run away with just scratches on her arm.

The man is described as standing 5’7”, in his late 30s, and skinny, with a pale complexion. He was wearing baggy blue pants and a black hoodie at the time of the incident. He also appeared to walk with a slight limp, his lips were very cracked and small and his hands appeared very “veiny” according to RCMP.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts or the incident is urged to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700.