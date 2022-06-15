- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie is looking for feedback from people who live in, work in, or visit the College Park area regarding issues with on-street parking, street parking usage, and potential solutions.

Last year, the city adopted an Area Redevelopment Plan for the College Park neighbourhood. The plan’s purpose is to create a long-term land use vision for the area, design standards, and improvement projects.

The survey is open until July 14th. It takes about five minutes to finish.