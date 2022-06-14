- Advertisement -

The next phase of the Road Rehabilitation Program will bring construction to the Richmond Industrial Area, beginning on Wednesday morning.

The work includes asphalt milling, full replacement of existing road structure with new pavement structure, plus concrete work and a small amount of sewer infrastructure repairs. The work is to be completed in the following areas.

112 Street between 97 Avenue and 96 Avenue, 96 Avenue between 112 Street and 109 Street, 109 Street between 97 Avenue and 96 Avenue, 111 Street between 97 Avenue and 95 Avenue, 95 Avenue between 111 Street and 110 Street, and 110 Street between 96 Avenue and 95 Avenue.

Drivers will experience traffic delays and speeds in the areas will be reduced to 30 kilometres per hour. Crews will be out from Monday until Saturday every week. The city estimates that the project will be finished by the first week of August.