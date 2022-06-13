- Advertisement -

The Central Peace Health Complex in Spirit River will be without physician coverage in the emergency room from 8 a.m. on Monday until 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Nursing staff will be on-site providing triage and other assessments, plus refer patients to other facilities as needed. If there is an emergency while the local ER is closed, people should still call 911.

During the closure, emergency calls will be re-routed to surrounding facilities, such as Fairview Health Complex, Grande Prairie Regional Hospital, Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital, or Valleyview Health Centre.