- Advertisement -

The County of Grande Prairie will be closing off Township Road 720 between Range Road 31 and Range Road 32 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in order to install new culverts in the area, weather permitting.

The section of the road will be available to local traffic only. The county says that drivers can detour using Highway 42 to the north or Township Road 714 to the south. The map shown above illustrates the closure.

For a full list of construction projects the County will be working on in the near future, visit their website.