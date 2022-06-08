- Advertisement -

Cecille Gicale of Grande Prairie is one of the latest winners of the $100,000 Lotto Max Extra Draw. Gicale discovered that she won the day after the draw took place.

“I was in shock; I told my friends first,” said Gicale.

Gicale plans on paying off her car loans and investing the rest in her son’s education.

“It’s very life-changing for me. I could never save this kind of money.”

- Advertisement -

Gicale purchased her winning ticket for the May 13th draw at the Co-op Food Store on 100 Avenue.